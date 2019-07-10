Buhari mourns Vice Admiral Hussaini Abdullahi

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family, the government and people of Nasarawa State on the death of retired Vice Admiral Husaini Abdullahi.

Buhari also commiserated with the military authorities on the passing of the former governor of Bendel State from March 1976 to July 1978.

The president, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Wednesday, affirmed that Abdullahi’s life was defined by dedicated service to the nation and others.

He added that the life of the deceased was also exemplified by his brilliant career in the military and numerous works in the private sector that resulted in the provision of gainful employment to many Nigerians.

Buhari prayed almighty Allah to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and comfort all those who mourned him. (NAN)

