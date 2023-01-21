Buhari mourns veteran lawyer, banker, Kabir Mukhtar

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday expressed condolences on the demise of veteran lawyer, banker and politician, Malam Kabiru Mukhtar, who died in Kano.

In a condolence message issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari said late Mukhtar left behind an indelible contribution to law and to the finance world and would always be remembered for his bullish outlook.

The president condoled with Mukhtar’s spouse, former Minister of State, Trade and Investment and later, Women Affairs, Hajiya Ai’isha Abubakar and other family members including the Imam of Kano family and the Walin Kano dynasty.

Buhari described the deceased as “beacon to inspire young politicians and businessmen’’.

“Throughout his life, he stood for what was right and demonstrated this commitment in all his actions, whether as an administrator, a commissioner, a banker or a politician.

“May Allah repose his soul,” the president stated. (NAN)