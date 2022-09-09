Buhari mourns veteran broadcaster, Timawus Mathias

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with Government and people of Adamawa over the passing of an illustrious son, Chief Timawus Mathias, aged 73.

Late Mathias served the country as a broadcaster, writer and media consultant for more than fifty years.

In a condolence message signed by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina on Friday in Abuja, Buhari said he shared the pain of loss with family members, particularly his wife of close to five decades, Betty, the Haman Bachama and the Bachama Traditional Council.

The president extolled Mathias for dedicating his life to service of the country, starting out at a young age with Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, before moving to the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA and hitting the limelight with Verdict’83 in 1983.

Buhari believed the multi-talented journalist, whose versatility stretched into music, contributed to the vibrancy and dynamism of Nigerian media.

He saluted Mathias for remaining relevant in writing columns for newspapers and treads on social media, while providing expert guidance on communication to many public and private institutions.

The president affirmed that the veteran journalist, who had two media stations in Yola, NTA and AIT named after him, would always be remembered for the value he added to the lives of many, home and abroad.

President Buhari prayed that almighty God would accept the soul of Mathias and comfort his family. (NAN)

