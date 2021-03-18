Buhari mourns Tanzanian President Magufuli

has joined Government and people of Republic of Tanzania mourning the passing of President John Pombe Magufuli, 61, whose legacy of patriotism and dedication to the African course will continue to resonate across the continent.

, Assistant to the President
(Media & Publicity) disclosed a Thursday.

According to Shehu, the President believes the late Tanzanian President’s courage and love for his country inspired various reforms that generations will continue to celebrate, which include the decision to reduce size and cost of , insistence on a people focused budget, with clear priorities on education and health, and consistently fighting profligacy and frivolities public expenditures.

Buhari affirmed that the former Tanzanian leader spent most of his life serving the country and humanity, with a rich pedigree of working as a teacher, and rising steadily in public service as Member of Parliament, Deputy Minister of Works, Minister of Works, Minister of Lands and Human Settlement and Minister of Livestock and Fisheries.

The President also extended condolences to the family of the late visionary leader of Tanzania, his friends and associates, and all citizens of the country, trusting God to comfort .

President Buhari prayed for repose of the soul of the deceased.


