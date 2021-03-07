Buhari mourns Supreme Court Justice Ngwuta

President Muhammadu has condoled with the family and friends of a Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Nwali Sylvester Ngwuta, who passed away early on Sunday .

The President, in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Sunday , joined the people and government of Ebonyi, the Nigeria Bar and members of the Bench in mourning the legal luminary.

He expressed regrets the death of the eminent justice leave a gap in the Supreme Court, his experience and to the interpretation of the nation’s constitution.

President expressed the belief Ngwuta lived and served the country with his knowledge of the law.

The president prayed the almighty God accept the soul of the departed and comfort his family. (NAN)

