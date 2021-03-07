President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family and friends of a Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Nwali Sylvester Ngwuta, who passed away early on Sunday in Abuja.

The President, in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Sunday in Abuja, joined the people and government of Ebonyi, the Nigeria Bar Association and members of the Bench in mourning the legal luminary.

He expressed regrets that the death of the eminent justice would leave a gap in the Supreme Court, considering his experience and dedication to the interpretation of the nation’s constitution.

President Buhari expressed the belief that Ngwuta lived and served the country with his knowledge of the law.

The president prayed that the almighty God would accept the soul of the departed and comfort his family. (NAN)

