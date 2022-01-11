Buhari mourns Shonekan, says Nigeria owes a great debt to him

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the news of the death of a great statesman and former Head of the Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan.

The president, in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Tuesday in Abuja extended deepest condolences to Shonekan’s wife, Margaret, loved ones, as well as the government and people of Ogun.

President Buhari affirmed that, as an internationally-respected statesman with courageous wisdom, Shonekan left his ”flourishing business career to become the Head of Government, at a delicate time when the country needed someone of his calm mien and pedigree to save the ship of state from sinking.”

The president noted that Shonekan demonstrated to all that the love for country and commitment to her development, peace and unity transcended the trappings of office and the transient nature of political power.