Buhari mourns Shonekan, says Nigeria owes a great debt to him

January 11, 2022 Favour Lashem



President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the news of the death of a statesman and former of the Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan.

The president, in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Tuesday in Abuja extended deepest condolences to Shonekan’s wife, Margaret, loved ones, as well as the government and people of Ogun.

President Buhari affirmed that, as an internationally-respected statesman with courageous wisdom, Shonekan left his ”flourishing business career to become the of Government, at a delicate time when the country needed someone of his calm mien and pedigree to save the ship of state from sinking.”

The president noted that Shonekan demonstrated to all that the love for country and commitment to her development, peace and unity transcended the trappings of office and the transient nature of power.

According to him, Nigeria owes a debt to Chief Shonekan, the peacemaker, who even at the twilight of his life time never stopped believing and working for a prosperous and democratic country.

President Buhari prayed that the memory of the departed of Government remain a blessing to ”Nigeria even as he finds perfect peace with almighty God.” (NAN) 

