Buhari mourns Shehu Bida, first professor of veterinary medicine in the North

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his grief over the passing of Prof. Shehu Bida, the first professor of veterinary medicine in Northern Nigeria and former Chairman, Bida local government council in Niger state.

The president, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Friday extended heartfelt condolences to the family of Bida, the Government and people of Niger.

He also condoled with the Etsu Nupe and the academic community on the death of one of Nigeria’s leading scholars in the field of sciences.

Buhari stated that Bida’s pioneering role in sparking the interest of many Nigerians in the field of veterinary medicine, impactful research publications and tenacity for knowledge-sharing, helped in grooming many quality experts in the field at home and beyond.

He added that the late professor’s outstanding contributions to the development of science would be long remembered, expressong the hope that his peers in the academic community will build on his legacy.

The president prayed almighty Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased and grant his family and friends the fortitude to bear the loss. (NAN)