Buhari mourns Sen. Kumo, Abubakar Senior

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the passing of Sen. Saidu Kumo, describing the death as “a major loss to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)”.

The President stated this in a condolence message released by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday.

Buhari said “he (Kumo) was our pillar of strength in Gombe State whose defection in 2019 had energised our supporters for change.”

The presidential aide quoted the president as saying “I have received the news of the death of Senator Kumo with profound shock and sadness because his contributions to the growth of our party cannot be forgotten.

“Let me put it on record that the history of our victory in 2019 cannot be written without reckoning with the significant contributions of the late Senator Saidu Umar Kumo who had brought his enormous political goodwill into our efforts to retain power.”

Buhari also mourned the death of Madawakin Keffi, Abubakar Senior, a distinguished civil servant and the second in command in the Keffi Emirate Council.

He prayed to Allah to forgive the souls of Kumo and Senior, reward their good deeds with aljanna.

The president also prayed that God would grant fortitude to their respective families, friends, associates, the governments and people of Gombe and Nasarawa States to bear the losses. (NAN)