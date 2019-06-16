Buhari mourns Sen. Gamawa

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the death of Sen. Babayo Gamawa.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu Saturday.

He described the lawmaker as “an invaluable and immeasurable asset.’’

The President, who condoled with the senator’s family, government and people of Bauchi State, said Sen. Gamawa’s defection to All Progressives Congress (APC) from Peoples Democratic Party was a morale booster for the party.

President Buhari said “Gamawa’s defection was not only politically significant and bold, but it also contributed to the success of the APC in the Presidential Election of February 2019.”

“A man’s influence is directly proportional to how he identifies with his people. Gamawa was a grassroots politician who wielded enormous influence on account of the tremendous love he enjoyed,’’ the President added.

President Buhari said it will be difficult to forget Sen. Gamawa’s immense contribution to the governing party’s success and development of democracy in Nigeria.

The President prayed that God will forgive the gentle soul of the deceased, and reward his good deeds with paradise.

