Buhari mourns Sen. Anka

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of Sen. Yushau Anka, who died on Monday and was buried in Abuja on Tuesday.

The president’s condolence message was conveyed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday.

The late Senator represented the Zamfara West constituency from May 1999 to May 2007 and was famous for his staunch opposition to the tenure elongation efforts, Third Term, attempt in 2006.

After taking his seat in the Senate in June 1999, he was appointed to committees on Ethics, Foreign Affairs, Police Affairs (Vice-Chairman), Commerce, Internal Affairs and Government Affairs.

In Aug. 2001, he said the Federal Government’s Poverty Alleviation Programme was just distributing cash to political supporters rather than alleviating poverty.

Anka changed over to the ANPP platform for his second term in the Senate.

In a tribute to the late senator, Buhari described him as a ‘fierce defender of all that is right and a staunch opponent of all that is wrong in his view.

“Righteousness was his chosen path. Senator Anka was a towering statesman. As a politician, he was respected across political party divisions by all sections of the society.

“May Allah grant him eternal rest,” the president said.(NAN)