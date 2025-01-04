Buhari mourns scholar par excellence, Nuhu Yaqub

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has joined family, friends, and the nation in mourning the death of a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Professor Nuhu Omeiza Yaqub, describing him as towering intellectual giant.



In a tribute to the Professor of political science who had also been the pioneer vice chancellor of the Sokoto State University, Sokoto, the former president said Professor Yaqub had left an indelible mark on the nation’s intellectual landscape through his works in teaching and research.



“I have known him for many years as a towering scholar whose knowledge, passion, and insights on public policy were taken very seriously by serious administrators. He was a scholar par excellence. May Allah grant him Aljannah.”