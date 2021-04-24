President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of Aishatu Ahmadu Bello, second daughter of late Premier of defunct Northern Region, Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto.

Reacting to the demise of Aishatu in a statement on Friday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari said that “the deceased lived a worthy and humble life”.

He further described late Aishatu as an ”embodiment of discipline and fine character.”

According to the President, Aishatu, who is the mother of Magajin Garin Sokoto, Alhaji Hassan Danbaba, “was not only prominent on account of her birth into a powerful family, but also for her own decent character that endeared her to so many people”.

“At 75, Aishatu lived a fulfilled life of modesty, discipline and decent character, virtues that should be emulated by her surviving children and other women,” he said.

Buhari extended his condolences to the Sokoto State Government, Emirate Council; her son, the Magajin Garin Sokoto, Alhaji Danbaba and in-law ,Ambassador Shehu Malami, Sarki Sudan.

He prayed Allah to forgive the gentle soul of the deceased and reward her noble deeds with paradise. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

