Buhari mourns Sardauna of Sokoto’s daughter, Aishatu

April 24, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Society News 0



expressed sadness over death of Aishatu Ahmadu Bello, second daughter of Premier of defunct Northern Region, Sir Ahmadu Bello, Sardauna of Sokoto.

Reacting to demise of Aishatu in a statement  on Friday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu,  Buhari said that “ deceased lived a worthy and humble life”.

He further described Aishatu as an ”embodiment of and fine character.”

According to the President, Aishatu, who is the mother of  Magajin Garin Sokoto, Alhaji Hassan Danbaba, “was only prominent on of her birth into a powerful family, also for her own decent character that endeared her to so people”.

“At 75, Aishatu lived a fulfilled life of modesty, and decent character, virtues that should be emulated by her surviving and women,” he said.

Buhari extended his condolences to the Sokoto State , Emirate Council; her son, the Magajin Garin Sokoto, Alhaji Danbaba and in-law ,Ambassador Shehu Malami, Sarki Sudan.

He prayed  Allah to forgive the gentle soul of the deceased and reward her noble deeds paradise. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,