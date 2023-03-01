Buhari mourns renowned publisher, Gabriel Onibonoje

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has sympathised with the family of Author and Publisher, Pa Gabriel Onibonoje, who was among the eminent pioneers of modern indigenous book publishing in the country.

In a condolence message issued by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Wednesday in Abuja, the president shared the pain of loss with the publishing industry, particularly the Nigerian Publishers Association.

Buhari noted the historic and leadership roles that Pa Onibonoje played in promoting the culture of writing, reading and sharing of knowledge and experiences.

According to him, the memories of the renowned publisher will be preserved in his books and the many young people he inspired and mentored over many years.

The president prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed. (NAN)