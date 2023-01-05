Buhari mourns renowned political scientist, journalist, Prof Ayo Olukotun

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in Abuja condoled with the academia and the media over the passing of revered professor of Political Science, Ayo Olukotun.

His condolence is contained in a statement by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu.

According to the president, Olukotun’s works testify to his loyalty, patriotism and charity.

Buhari believed the scholar’s investment of ideas in nation-building, teaching and counselling of leaders should be preserved for posterity.

He added that Olukotun would be greatly missed, “especially now that the nation is approaching general elections when his views had remained salient for many years’’.

The president commiserated with family members, friends and associates of the researcher, columnist and administrator.

Prof. Olukotun taught at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, the University of Lagos, and the Lagos State University and served as visiting professor of International Relations at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

President Buhari prayed that God would receive the soul of the departed and comfort his family. (NAN)