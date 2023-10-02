Buhari mourns Professor Umaru Shehu’s demise

Former President Muhammadu joins the nation in mourning the eminent Professor of medicine and until his death, Chairman of the board of the Nigerian Institute of Virology, Umaru Shehu.

In a message of condolence to the family of the deceased, government and people of Borno State and the entire nation, Muhammadu Buhari paid a rich tribute to the late Professor, saying that he epitomized the best spirit of human beings.

“Through his many years of medical practice, he saved the lives of so many people. He played a pivotal role in shaping many of the progressive policies in the health sector in the country. May Allah bless his soul,” the former President said.

