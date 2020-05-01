Buhari mourns preacher par excellence, Halima Abdulsalam

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family of a renowned Islamic scholar, Malama Halima Shittu Abdulsalm, wife of an equally famous scholar and preacher, Sheikh Abdulwahab Abdallah Muhammad.

Mallama Halima, who died in Kano, had contributed immensely to creating religious awareness within and outside the country.

In a condolence message to Sheikh Abdulwahab, President Buhari said he was anguished by her demise.

“Your late wife spent a major part of her life teaching and preaching Islam. Her death is a loss not only to your family but to the nation. She will be remembered for her versatile radio, TV and lately, digital media messaging creating Islamic awareness which were well received by her followers. She was a preacher par excellence,” said the President.

He prayed to Allah to support the family, the government and people of Kano State as they mourn Mallama Halima.