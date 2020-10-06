Buhari mourns popular dramatist, Jimoh Aliu

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the entertainment industry, the Aliu family, and Ekiti government over the loss of popular dramatist, Jimoh Aliu, aged 80.

The president, in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Tuesday saluted the dedication of the deceased to his craft, which saw him forming the `Jimoh Aliu Concert Party’ in 1966.

He appreciated the deceased for remaining committed to drama and entertainment for over 50 years.

 

 

 

 

 

 

According to him, the man popularly called `Aworo’, would be missed by all lovers of good drama.

Buhari commended the deceased artiste, and described him as a well-rounded performer, having been a sculptor, film writer, playwright, actor and director, rolled into one.

He prayed that the soul of the renowned thespian would `Rest in Peace’, and that God would comfort all those who mourned him. (NAN)

