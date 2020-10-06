Buhari mourns popular dramatist, Jimoh Aliu

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the entertainment industry, the Aliu family, and Ekiti government over the loss of popular dramatist, Jimoh Aliu, aged 80.

The president, in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Tuesday saluted the dedication of the deceased to his craft, which saw him forming the `Jimoh Aliu Concert Party’ in 1966.

He appreciated the deceased for remaining committed to drama and entertainment for over 50 years.