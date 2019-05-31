Buhari mourns PENGASSAN President, Francis Johnson

President Muhammadu Buhari said Friday, he received with deep sadness, notification on the passing away of the President of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), Francis Johnson on Friday.

According to a statement by Presidential Spokesman,Garba Shehu said, the President joins PENGASSAN and all labour unions in the country in mourning the visionary leader, whose good nature, understanding and forthrightness helped in improving the welfare of workers, and contributed immensely to the stability witnessed in the oil sector.

President Buhari, according to the statement, affirmed that Johnson’s broadmindedness and generosity of spirit by always putting the nation first before all pecuniary gains shaped ease of relationship and smooth operations in the oil sector between employers and workers, recognising his wise and considerate positions in all negotiations.

Shehu said “The President believes the labour leader’s demise is a collective loss to the family, labour movement and the entire nation, urging all loved ones to find solace in the legacy of sacrifice, diligence and patriotism he left behind, especially in speaking up for the voiceless and underprivileged.”

President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will accept the soul of the departed, and comfort the family.

