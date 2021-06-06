Buhari mourns Pastor TB Joshua

June 6, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



President Buhari has commiserated the and members The Synagogue, Church All Nations (SCOAN) on the their father and founder, Pastor Temitope Balogun, popularly known as TB Joshua.

The president’s condolence message was conveyed by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

According to Buhari, the renowned televangelist will be missed by his followers all the world not only for his spiritual contributions, but for touching many lives philanthropic gestures.

The president urged Joshua’s followers to take solace in the that life is not measured and defined by chronological longevity but by enduring legacies and lives touched positively.

He also condoled the government and people Ondo and prayed that God Almighty would accept the soul the departed pastor. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,