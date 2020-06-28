Buhari mourns Paramount Ruler of Bachama Kingdom, Irmiya Stephens

Share the news













President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family of retired Col. Honest Irmiya Stephens, the Hama Bachama and Paramount Ruler of Bachama Kingdom over the transition of the monarch.

The president, in a condolence message released by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday, also condoled with the Bachama Kingdom, the government and people of Adamawa.

Buhari noted that the late traditional ruler who received his staff of office on Dec. 15, 2013, served his community, state and the nation creditably.

He also acknowledged that the retired military officer and 28th ruler of Bachama Kingdom, “distinguished himself in the Nigerian Army and devoted his post-service years to promoting the development of his people and fostering unity of his fatherland”.

While urging the Bachama Kingdom to elect a worthy successor, the president prayed God to console all those who mourned the departed traditional ruler and grant his soul eternal rest. (NAN)

