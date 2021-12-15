Buhari mourns Olowu of Owu Kingdom

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Ogun, as well as the Royal family on the passing of the Olowu of Owu kingdom, Oba Adegboyega Dosunmu Amororo II.

In a condolence message issued by his media aide, Mr Femi Adesina, on Wednesday in Abuja, the President joined the Ogun State Council of Obas and Nigerian film producers in mourning the demise of the respected First Class traditional ruler.

The late traditional ruler was the producer of TV soap, the Village Headmaster, recognized as the longest running Nigerian TV series for over 20 years.

President Buhari believed that the Olowu would be fondly remembered for his love and tireless work to champion the interests and well-being of his community.

According to him, theatre practitioners in Nigeria and around the world as well as students of drama will remember Dosunmu’s brilliant works on stage and screen, which have been preserved for the delight and education of the upcoming generation.

President Buhari prayed that the memory of the late Oba would be a blessing to his family, friends and community as his soul returns to his Creator. (NAN)

