Buhari mourns official driver, Afaka

April 6, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Society News 0



President Muhammadu Buhari heartfelt condolences to the family of Afaka on the passing of Sa’idu Afaka, his official driver, who died at the State House Clinic on Tuesday after a prolonged illness.

The president’s condolence message is contained in a statement by his Senior on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Buhari, who also commiserated with the government and people of Kaduna State, described the late Afaka as an honest, capable and reliable person who handled his job with utmost care and .

The president recalled that in 2016, Afaka, while on pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, picked up a bag containing a large of foreign currencies and turned it over to the Hajj Commission.

He noted that this action earned Afaka praises the Saudi and Nigerian authorities.

Buhari prayed almighty Allah to ‘‘bless the soul of the departed with an elevated place in heavens,’’ committing the family and friends to divine comfort and patience. ()

Tags: