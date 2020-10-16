Buhari mourns Obafemi Awolowo’s daughter, Tola Oyediran

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his condolences to the family of late Premier of the Western Region and nationalist, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, over the passing of Mrs Tola Oyediran, the eldest daughter of the sage.

The President, in the condolence message by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Friday, commiserated with friends and associates of Mrs Oyediran, particularly her only surviving sister, Mrs Tokunbo Awolowo, over the sad loss.

He urged the family to take solace in the investments of the deceased in making life better for others.

Buhari prayed that the almighty God would receive the soul of the departed, and comfort all her loved ones. (NAN)