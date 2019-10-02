Buhari mourns NSCIA Deputy President-General, Babalola

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) on the death of its Deputy President-General, Alhaji Sakariyahu Babalola.

The president’s condolence message was communicated in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Wednesday.

The president also extended sincere condolences to the “family and friends of Alhaji Babalola and all Muslim Ummah who are mourning the loss of the accomplished businessman, whose life was defined by service to others.”

He noted with delight Babalola’s contributions to the Islamic community in Nigeria, particularly in his capacity as the President-General of the Muslim Ummah of Southwest Nigeria (MUSWEN).

The president also affirmed that Babalola would be long remembered for promoting peace, generosity and compassion.

The president prayed Almighty Allah to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and comfort all mourning him.(NAN)