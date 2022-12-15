Buhari mourns Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain, Demola Seriki

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a condolence message to the family of Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain, Demola Seriki, saying his ”passing has left the government in shock.”

Buhari sympathised with friends and professional colleagues of the nationalist, who also had a concurrent accreditation as a Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations World Tourism Organization-UNWTO.

Buhari said the late Seriki distinguished himself in public service, working variously as Minister of State, Interior and Minister of State, Defence.

Late Seriki was also Minister of State, Agriculture and Water Resources, and supervising Minister of Mines and Steel Development.

The president vividly recalled his meeting with late Seriki, who exuded his enterprising nature and patriotic zeal during his official visit to Madrid, Spain, in June this year.

At this trying period of loss, pain and reflection, the president urged family members, the diplomatic corps, friends and relatives to approximate the legacies of the diplomat, especially in nation building.

The president prayed that the Almighty God would receive the soul of the departed. (NAN)