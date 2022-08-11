Buhari mourns National Chairman, Buhari Support Organisation, Rev. Oganto

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of Rev. Peter Oganto, National Chairman of the National Coalition-Buhari Support Organisation (TNC-BSO) on the demise of their father.

In a condolence message issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu on Thursday in Abuja, Buhari described the death of the cleric as a personal loss to him.

He said he would sorely miss the honest support of Oganto, who truly dedicated his life to the service of others and to that of the nation.

“He made several important contributions in advancing good and credible governance and was very passionate in promoting peaceful co-existence, tolerance and unity among Nigerians.

“May his soul rest in perfect peace and May God Almighty grant the beloved family he left behind the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,’’ the president prayed. (NAN)

