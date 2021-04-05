Buhari mourns Nasarawa Miyetti Allah leaders

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Government and people Nasarawa State over the brutal killing the the Miyetti Allah in the state.

The president, in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja Monday, noted that the deceased persons forged a strategic partnership with the government against the menace and kidnappers.

He described the late State leader, Alhaji Mohammed Husaini,  who was among those murdered as a beacon of peace for Nasarawa State and the subregion.

While praying repose of the souls of those , Buhari urged the Fulani in the state to choose new who would build the foundations of peace set up by the Husaini-led leadership.

The president reiterated the determination of his administration to work with all members of the society to rid the country of terrorists, and kidnappers. (NAN)

