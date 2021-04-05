President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Government and people of Nasarawa State over the brutal killing of the leaders of the Miyetti Allah in the state.

The president, in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Monday, noted that the deceased persons forged a strategic partnership with the government against the menace of bandits and kidnappers.

He described the late State leader, Alhaji Mohammed Husaini, who was among those murdered as a beacon of peace for Nasarawa State and the subregion.

While praying for the repose of the souls of those killed, Buhari urged the Fulani leaders in the state to choose new leaders who would build on the foundations of peace set up by the Husaini-led leadership.

The president reiterated the determination of his administration to work with all members of the society to rid the country of terrorists, bandits and kidnappers. (NAN)

