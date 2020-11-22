Buhari mourns Nasarawa APC boss, orders security agencies to end violence

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killing of Mr Philip Shekwo, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Nasarawa State, and challenged the nation’s security system to “do more” to end violence in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late APC Chairman was abducted by gunmen, who stormed his residence in Lafia on Saturday night. The gunmen later killed him.

A statement by Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, quoted Buhari as saying that Police investigation would determine if it was an assassination or kidnap-related murder.

It quoted Buhari as commending the Inspector General of Police, Mr Muhammed Adamu, for sending reinforcement of men and materials to the state.

It further quoted the president as commiserating with the family of the deceased while describing Shekwo as kind and jovial.

”His contribution towards strengthening the party in Nasarawa State will not be forgotten. May his soul Rest in Peace,” the statement quoted Buhari as saying. (NAN)