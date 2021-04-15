Buhari mourns music producer, instrumentalist, Chris Ajilo

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with entertainment , particularly musicians and producers, over passing of renowned music producer, instrumentalist and instructor, Pa Chris Ajilo.

Ajilo was band leader of National Orchestra for Nigeria’s independence 1960.

a condolence message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, president commiserated with family, friends and professional colleagues of highly celebrated artiste.

Buhari noted that Ajilo’s talent completely altered the musical Nigeria, giving it more depth, meaning and appeal, as inspired a genre that was accepted across class, age and creed.

According to him, the legacies of discipline, focus and professionalism that Ajilo brought into the , after studying music for many years in England, will be remembered by generations.

Buhari prayed that, as remains of the multi-talented instrumentalist go to rest on April 16, the music teacher would find eternal rest with God.

also expressed optimism that the many musicians and producers mentored would carry on with his vision. (NAN)

