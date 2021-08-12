Buhari mourns Mohammed Fawehinmi, condoles family

 President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family of the late irrepressible lawyer, Gani Fawehinmi, over the death of their son, .

died on Wednesday at 52 after a brief illness.

The President, in a condolence message released by , Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Thursday condoled with Ganiat, mother of the deceased, and the entire family.

He urged the family to find comfort in God, ”who gives and takes, and to draw consolation in the fact that the departed robustly fought a debilitating condition, which confined to the wheelchair for years.

body have been broken, but spirit was virile, agile, and he kept the flag of the family flying, doing justice to the memory of late father.”

While praying for the repose of the soul of the departed, the president urged strength for all those mourning Fawehinmi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mohammed graduated from the of Lagos with a Bachelor of Business Administration in 1991.

He obtained an LLB degree from the of Buckingham, England and was called to Bar in 1998.

Mohammed had over 20 years experience in the practice of . (NAN)

