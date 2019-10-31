Buhari mourns Mobolaji Johnson

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with government and people of Lagos State over the death of retired Brig.-Gen. Mobolaji Johnson, who was the first Military Governor of the state.

The President, in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Thursday, commiserated with family members, friends and associates of the former governor, who had a distinguished career in the Nigerian Army, starting as a cadet in 1959 and retiring in 1975.

Buhari affirmed that late Johnson laid solid foundation for the development of infrastructure in the state and provided a good framework for the civil service.

He noted that the Johnson’s footprints in promoting education and building durable health system will always be remembered.

Buhari prayed that almighty God would accept the soul of the departed, while calling on all leaders of the state and the people to uphold the legacies of discipline and selfless service bequeathed by Johnson.(NAN)