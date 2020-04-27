Buhari mourns Minister Jedy-Agba’s mother

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of a community leader and renowned philanthropist, Mrs. Gertrude Amokeye Jedy-Agba, fondly known as “Mama Nurse,” – mother of the Minister of State, Power, Prince Goddy Jedy-Agba.

“I am saddened to hear about the death Mrs. Gertrude Jedy-Agba. She was a phenomenal personality who did exceptional work as a caregiver,” the President said in his condolence message, according to a statement signed by his senior media aide, Malam Garba Shehu

“On behalf of my family and the nation, I console Minister Jedy-Agba, husband of the deceased, the Paramount Ruler of Obudu, Cross River State, HRH Uti Joseph Davies Agba, Uti Itedem III, of Ukpirinyi, Utugwang, and the government and people of Cross River State over this irreparable loss,” President Buhari added.