Buhari mourns Maj.-Gen. Cyril Iweze

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Iweze family of Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta, the Nigerian Army, friends and colleagues of Maj.-Gen. Cyril Iweze, who passed away recently.

The President in a condolence message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Thursday, described the late general as an officer and gentleman who distinguished himself in the military.

Buhari said late Iweze in his military career held different key positions from a young Company Commander to Chief of Operations at Army Headquarters.

Iweze was also Chief of Staff, ECOMOG, between 1990 and 1991.

Buhari commended the discipline and gallantry of the late general to younger officers, urging them to emulate the departed, who was severally decorated with many service medals.

The president prayed that the soul of the deceased would rest in peace, asking God to comfort all those mourning him.(NAN)