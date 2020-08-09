Buhari mourns Kano businessman, Shehu Rabi’u

has expressed profound grief over the passing away of renowned Kano businessman, Alhaji Shehu Rabi’u, from the Isyaku Rabi’u clan.

In separate condolence messages to the Isyaku Rabiu family and Abdulsamad Rabiu, Chairman and CEO of BUA Group who is a of the deceased, the President paid tribute to Alhaji Shehu for his immense contribution in the field of manufacturing and development.

A statement signed by Senior Presidential Media Assistant, Malam   said Buhari described the late Alhaji Shehu as “an institution in his field,” and wished him Allah’s mercy.

On behalf of his family, the government and people of Nigeria, the President also extended condolences to the , the government and people of the State, the statement said.

