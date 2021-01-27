Buhari mourns Justice Orire, describes him as a man of sterling character

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the late pioneer Grand Khadi of Kwara, Justice Abdulkadir Orire as a man of ‘sterling character’ who had brought integrity and respectability to his job during his distinguished judicial career.”

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, in a statement in Abuja, said Buhari stated this while reacting to the death of the Grand Khadi on Wednesday.

The president said: “The late Grand Khadi of Kwara State was a gentleman who had an untainted record of service whose good conduct should be emulated by other members of the judiciary.

“With the death of Justice Orire, Nigeria has lost one of its finest judicial officers whose contributions cannot be forgotten in a hurry.

“May Allah forgive his shortcomings and reward his good deeds with aljanna. May God grant his family the fortitude to bear this great loss.

“I also extend my condolences to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, the Kwara State Judiciary and Government over the death of this gentleman of noble character,’’the President added. (NAN)