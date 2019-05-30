Buhari mourns journalism icon, Animasaun

President Muhammadu Buhari has offered deepest condolences on the death of iconic journalist, Kola Animasaun, who passed on at the age of 79.

A statement by Presidential Spokesman,Garba Shehu said “On behalf of the Federal Government, the President offers deepest condolences to the Animasaun family and friends, including the management of Vanguard Media Limited, publishers of Vanguard Newspapers, where the late veteran newsman spent many years as a formidable columnist.”

The President also commiserated with the Nigerian Union of Journalists and the Nigerian Guild of Editors on the demise of one of the country’s most trusted and respected columnists.

According to the statement, Buhari believes that Alhaji Animasaun will be long remembered and honoured for the rich and elucidating write-ups in the ”Voice of Reason” column he leaves behind; the many literary works he authored as well as the array of media professionals he trained and mentored on the ethics of the noble pen profession.

“As a distinguished member of the Fourth Estate of the Realm who was largely recognized and admired by colleagues as a consummate professional, the President pays tribute to the late veteran’s contributions to the development of journalism in the country” Shehu said.

Buhari also prayed Almighty Allah to grant eternal rest to the soul of the departed Animasaun and comfort his family and all who mourn.

