Buhari mourns John Chiahemen, veteran Journalist

President Muhammadu Buhari said Monday he was saddened to learn of the death of John Chiahemen, a former Reuters Bureau Chief for Nigeria, extending deep condolences to his family, friends and colleagues, including everyone in the various media organizations where he worked.

According to a statement signed by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, the President recalled that as a veteran newsman with the reputable international news agency and Editor of Reuters Africa, Chiahemen was respected for his brilliant contributions and editorial role of covering news about Africa from a business and development perspective, beyond the narrow stereotypes of disaster and poverty.

“The President believes that the remarkable legacies left behind by one of Nigeria’s most accomplished journalists will continue to inspire current and upcoming members of the fourth estate of the realm,” the statement said.

President Buhari prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the deceased and comfort for those who mourn.

