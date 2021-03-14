Buhari mourns Joe Nwodo

President Muhammadu Buhari has his heartfelt condolences to the Nwodo family on the passing away of their patriarch, Dr Joe Nwodo.

The president made his feelings known a condolence message released on Sunday his Senior Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu.

The president joined the government and people of Enugu State, the royal family and friends mourning the loss of ”a truly remarkable Nigerian and one of the strongest voices on unity diversity”.

said: ”Dr Nwodo played a crucial role shaping the political landscape of the country the nineties and the murky waters of politics, clearly understood what it means to bring people together and inspire to give their best.’ ‘

President Buhari prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and comfort for family members, including former Gov. Okwesilieze Nwodo of Enugu State.

also condoled with the immediate past President of Ohaneze , Chief Nnia Nwodo and their sister, Valerie Janet Azinge, and all admired his disposition to cooperation, reconciliation and justice, as integral parts of nation building. (NAN)

