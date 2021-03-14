President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his heartfelt condolences to the Nwodo family on the passing away of their patriarch, Dr Joe Nwodo.

The president made his feelings known in a condolence message released on Sunday in Abuja by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu.

The president joined the government and people of Enugu State, the royal family and friends in mourning the loss of ”a truly remarkable Nigerian and one of the strongest voices on unity in diversity”.

He said: ”Dr Nwodo played a crucial role in shaping the political landscape of the country in the nineties and in the murky waters of politics, he clearly understood what it means to bring people together and inspire them to give their best.’ ‘

President Buhari prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and comfort for family members, including former Gov. Okwesilieze Nwodo of Enugu State.

He also condoled with the immediate past President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo and their sister, Valerie Janet Azinge, and all who admired his disposition to cooperation, reconciliation and justice, as integral parts of nation building. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

