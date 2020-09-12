Buhari mourns General Gowon’s Presidential Air Fleet Pilot, Capt Thahal

Share the news













President Muhammadu Buhari has sent condolences to the family of former Managing Director of Nigeria Airways, Captain Paul Mamman Thahal, OON, who served meritoriously as Captain of Gen. Yakubu Gowon’s Presidential Flight for nine years, and supported the former Head of State in setting up the national spiritual platform, Nigeria Prays.

According to a statement Saturday by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), the President commiserates with Gen. Yakubu Gowon over the loss of a good friend, confidant and prayer partner, while sympathizing with Captain Thahal’s wife, Mrs Atsa Thahal, and daughter, Dr Adzira Thahal, and all former members of staff of Nigeria Airways and entire aviation industry.

Shehu said Buhari believes the resonating testimonies from the life of the former Vice Chairman of Nigeria Prays Organisation clearly show a man dedicated to promoting the kingdom of God on earth, committing himself to the virtues of practical Christianity like generosity, humility and selfless service.

As the former Managing Director of Nigeria Airways goes home for final rest, the President prayed that the almighty God will remember his professional and spiritual investments in the country, and beyond, grant his soul eternal rest, and comfort his family.



