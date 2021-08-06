Buhari mourns Gen. Oneya

August 6, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness passing of retired Brig.-Gen. Dominic Oneya, saying Nigeria will never forget excellent leadership as a military commander and sports administrator.

Malam , the ’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in a statement said the made feelings known in a condolence message released in Abuja.

The said “Nigeria mourns at the unfortunate demise of General Oneya, former Military Governor of Benue and Kano States.

remember outstanding services to the nation career in the army and one-time presidency of the Nigerian Football Federation, NFF. May the Almighty repose his soul.”

He extended the nation’s condolences to the family of the deceased general, the Agbarho community in Ughelli North and people of Delta over the irreparable loss. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,