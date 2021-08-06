Buhari mourns Gen. Oneya

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness on the passing of retired Brig.-Gen. Dominic Oneya, saying Nigeria will never forget his excellent leadership as a military commander and sports administrator.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in a statement said the president made his feelings known in a condolence message released on Friday in Abuja.

The president said “Nigeria mourns at the unfortunate demise of General Oneya, former Military Governor of Benue and Kano States.

“We remember his outstanding services to the nation through his career in the army and his one-time presidency of the Nigerian Football Federation, NFF. May the Almighty repose his soul.”

He extended the nation’s condolences to the family of the deceased general, the Agbarho community in Ughelli North and people of Delta over the irreparable loss. (NAN)

