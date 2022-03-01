Buhari mourns founder of Complete Sports, Sunny Ojeagbase

By Chimezie Godfrey

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family, friends and associates of founder and Executive Chairman of Complete Communications Ltd, Dr Emmanuel Sunny Ojeagbase, who passed on to glory at 71.

This was made known in a statement by Special Adviser to the President, Media & Publicity, Femi Adesina.

He said,”President Muhammadu Buhari sends condolences to family, friends and professional associates of founder and Executive Chairman of Complete Communications Ltd, Dr Emmanuel Sunny Ojeagbase, whose vision and diligence transformed sports reporting and inspired a generation of media entrepreneurs.

“President Buhari commiserates with his wife and longtime business partner, Pastor (Mrs) Esther Ojeagbase, who worked with her husband in publishing, ministry and charity, bringing out many titles which include Complete Football magazine, Complete Football International (CFI), International Soccer Review (ISR) and Success Digest.

“The President affirms that Ojeagbase, who worked for the Daily Times, Concord newspapers and The Guardian, before pioneering sports news publication in Nigeria, 1984, was also a teacher and preacher of the Word of God, and he lived by the tenets of the Holy Bible, greatly motivating others to grow spiritually and apply the principles of honesty, fairness and integrity in business.

“President Buhari prays that Almighty God will remember the good works of the media entrepreneur and philanthropist and grant his soul eternal rest.”

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

