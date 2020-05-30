Buhari mourns former NNPC GMD, Maikanti Baru

Share the news













President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with family, friends and professional colleagues of former Group Managing Director of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Kachalla Baru, Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina said in a statement Saturday.

According to Adesina, the President also commiserated with government and people of Bauchi State, management and staff of NNPC over the passing of the former GMD, who worked very hard to initiate reforms in virtually all departments of the of the corporation, bringing it up to speed with global trends and best practices.

“President Buhari acknowledges Dr Baru’s contributions to ensuring stability in the oil sector in Nigeria, with a more guaranteed supply and predictable price regime that weakened unscrupulous parallel marketers, especially during festive seasons” Adesina said.

Buhari prayed that the almighty God will receive the soul of the departed, grant eternal rest, and comfort all who mourn him.

