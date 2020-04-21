Buhari mourns former Justice Minister Akinjide

President Muhammadu Buhari, has commiserated with the government and people of Oyo state over the death of former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Chief Richard Osuolale Akinjide, SAN.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina the President also condoled with the family members, friends, professional and political associates of the legal icon, “who made remarkable impact on the country as Minister of Education in the First Republic, Minister of Justice and Attorney General in the Second Republic, and member of Judicial Systems Sub-committee of the Constitutional Drafting Committee of 1975-1977.

“The President joins the Olubadan of Ibadan Court, Nigerian Bar Association and entire Judiciary in mourning the legal luminary, affirming that he used his rich experience and knowledge in serving the country and humanity.

“President Buhari prays that the almighty God will grant the departed eternal rest, and comfort his family,” the statement read.

