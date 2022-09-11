Buhari mourns former Commander, Guards Brigade, Col. Aliyu

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the passage of a “diligent and committed officer,” retired Col. Abdulazeez Aliyu.

Late Aliyu was Commander, Guards Brigade (then known as Brigade of Guards) from 1984 to 1985.

In a condolence message issued by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Sunday in Abuja the President recalled the sense of duty and professionalism of the departed officer.

Buhari condoled his family, former colleagues, and all those mourning him.

The president wished Aliyu eternal rest, and divine comfort for his family. (NAN)

