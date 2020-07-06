Buhari mourns former APC Vice Chairman, Inuwa Abdulkadir

Share the news













President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in grief over the passing of former member of the National Working Committee, Alhaji Inuwa Abdulkadir, who served as Vice Chairman, North West.

Buhari, in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Monday, condoled with family members, friends and political associates of the party stalwart, who served the country as Minister of Sports and Youth Development.

Late Abdulkadir also played a prominent role in the creation and sustenance of the party.

According to the president, Abdulkadir’s humility, maturity and penchant for facilitating reconciliation among members will be sorely missed at a time the APC is rebuilding and repositioning to deliver on its promises.

He urged members to always remember and project same legacies of putting the country first.

Buhari prayed that the almighty God would receive the soul of the departed and comfort his family. (NAN)

