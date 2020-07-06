Buhari mourns former APC Vice Chairman, Inuwa Abdulkadir

Share the news













President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in grief over the passing of former member of the National Working Committee, Alhaji Inuwa Abdulkadir, who served as Vice Chairman, North West.

Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement Monday.

He said President Buhari condoles with family members, friends and political associates of the party stalwart, who served the country as Minister of Sports and Youth Development, and played a prominent role in the creation and sustenance of the party.

According to Adesina, “The President believes Alhaji Abdulkadir’s humility, maturity and penchant for facilitating reconciliation among members will be sorely missed at a time the APC is rebuilding and repositioning to deliver on its promises, urging members to always remember and project same legacies of putting the country first.

Also, Buhari prayed that the almighty God will receive the soul of the departed, and comfort his family.

Related