Buhari mourns former APC Vice Chairman, Inuwa Abdulkadir

July 6, 2020

President Muhammadu  has joined the All Progressives Congress () in grief over the passing of former member of the National Working Committee, Alhaji , who served as Vice Chairman, North West.

Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) Femi Adesina,   disclosed this in a statement Monday.

He said President condoles with family members, friends and political associates of the party stalwart, who served the country as Minister of Sports and Youth Development, and played a prominent role in the creation and sustenance of the party.

According to Adesina, “The President believes Alhaji Abdulkadir’s humility, maturity and penchant for facilitating reconciliation among members will be sorely missed at a time the is rebuilding and repositioning to deliver on its promises, urging members to always remember and project same legacies of putting the country first.

Also, Buhari prayed that the almighty God will receive the soul of the departed, and comfort his family.


