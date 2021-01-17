Buhari mourns former Ambassador Bolere Ketebu

January 17, 2021 Danlami Nmodu News, Society News 0



President Muhammadu Buhari has  condoled with the Ketebu family, the Bayelsa State government, as well as friends and professional colleagues of Dr (Mrs) Bolere Ketebu, former Nigerian Ambassador to Ireland.

 

According to a statement by Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President recalled that the deceased served her country creditably in several capacities, including President, National Council of Women Societies, Secretary to Bayelsa State government, Member, House of Representatives, and Ambassador, among others.

 

 

Buhari prayed that God will grant repose to the soul of the departed medical doctor-cum-diplomat, and comfort all who mourn her.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*