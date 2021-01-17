Buhari mourns former Ambassador Bolere Ketebu

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Ketebu family, the Bayelsa State government, as well as friends and professional colleagues of Dr (Mrs) Bolere Ketebu, former Nigerian Ambassador to Ireland.

According to a statement by Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President recalled that the deceased served her country creditably in several capacities, including President, National Council of Women Societies, Secretary to Bayelsa State government, Member, House of Representatives, and Ambassador, among others.

Buhari prayed that God will grant repose to the soul of the departed medical doctor-cum-diplomat, and comfort all who mourn her.