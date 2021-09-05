Buhari mourns “Forest” legendary singer

By Chimezie Godfrey

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the demise of legendary poet and singer, Alhaji Muhammadu Ishaq, famously called “Forest” who breathed his last on Saturday.

The President recalled the last visit to him by “Forest” three months ago on the occasion of the last Sallah in Daura during which issues of his health were extensively discussed.

Buhari in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu, said the demise of the legend was a loss to the APC and the Hausa society.

“His passing away is a loss to our party, the All Progressives Congress, a party he vigorously marketed using his unparalleled talent as a singer, and a loss to the Hausa society and our cultural world at large. He will be remembered as a poetic legend,” said the President.

Buhari expressed his condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers across generations who were enthralled by his brilliant political songs.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...