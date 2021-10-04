Buhari mourns foremost lawyer, Ladi Williams

October 4, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



 President Muhammadu has condoled with the family of Rotimi Williams over the passing of their eldest son, Ladi Williams, on Sunday.

In a condolence by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Sunday in Abuja, the president said Williams left in shock, particularly his close friends and professional colleagues.

joined the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and of Benchers in mourning the legal luminary, ”whose passion for jurisprudence and national will be sorely missed”.

He prayed God would comfort the family, friends and associates of Chief Ladi Williams, and accept the soul of the departed. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,