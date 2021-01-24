Buhari mourns first Minister of Education as Military Head of State, says spokesman

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed grief over the demise of Abdullahi Ibrahim, his first Minister of Education, Science and Technology as Military Head of State, who later served in the Ministry of Transportation.

The late lawyer was also Attorney General and Minister of Justice under the regime of Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar.

In a condolence message issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja, on Sunday, Buhari described the late Ibrahim as an “exemplary lawyer and statesman, with impeccable integrity.”

He said the late statesman would be remembered for his selfless service to the country.

Th president also said: ”He (Ibrahim) was an extraordinary philanthropist who rendered legal services without charge to many who could not pay.

“As Minister in my government, Abdullahi Ibrahim will be remembered for doing so much to empower the girl child, including access to education.

”His work as member of the Nigerian team that negotiated the Maritime Boundary Treaty between Nigeria and the Republic of Equatorial Guinea and the Unitization Agreement of the Zafiro/Ekanga Oil Fields has left an indelible mark on the trajectory of this country’s history and development.

”His accomplishments will continue to make us proud.”

President Buhari extended condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family and the government and people of Kogi.(NAN)